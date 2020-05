The 17-year-old was charged with second-degree assault

CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting in Calverton Park on Tuesday.

Police said they were dispatched to a home on Young Drive for a report of man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital. Police said he is stable.

Edward Reece Jr., 17, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and is currently being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.