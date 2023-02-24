Teen in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 14-year-old in south St. Louis

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection with the April 2022 shooting that left 14-year-old Maryon Jackson dead and injured another teenager.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting last year in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that it had arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the 2022 shooting, which left 14-year-old Maryon Jackson of Florissant dead and injured another teenager.

On April 12, 2022, officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the shooting in the 3900 block of Missouri Avenue. They found Jackson dead at the scene. A second 16-year-old victim arrived at an area hospital with critical injuries from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

As of Friday, police said the suspect was being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. Police did not say what led them to identify him as a suspect in the case.

