ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy will face a murder charge as an adult in St. Louis County. He was 14 years old at the time the crime happened.

Jalin Jefferson was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Curtis Marshall. Curtis was 15 years old when he was shot and killed at his home in Dellwood last April.

Jefferson was arrested and charged as a minor, but on Tuesday, he was certified to face charges as an adult, according to public court documents obtained by 5 On Your Side.

Jefferson was 14 years old at the time of the fatal shooting.

A warrant has been issued for Jefferson’s arrest. A judge has ordered him to be held without bond.

The Major Case Squad was activated to help with the case.

