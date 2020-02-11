x
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 3 people in July

Joshua Amerson is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder. At the time, police said the shooting involved two rival groups shooting at each other
Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Joshua Amerson

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured back in July.

Joshua Amerson is facing the following charges: one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon – shooting from a motor vehicle and five counts of armed criminal action.

Police officers responded to the 5500 block of Floy Avenue at about 1:41 p.m. on July 29 for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 22-year-old Malik Taylor, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney and 18-year-old Daijon Nearing shot to death. A 17-year-old boy and 38-year-old man also were injured. They were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

Police told 5 On Your Side that two rival groups were shooting at each other. People who live nearby said they heard “nonstop” gunshots.

Credit: KSDK

“It’s gotten really bad, really bad over here in the last 10 years,” a concerned woman told 5 On Your Side back in July. She grew up in the neighborhood and has lived there for many years.

“I wish they could get a hold of the shootings, the gang rivalry,” she said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 killed in north St. Louis shooting

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

