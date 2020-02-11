17-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 3 people in July

Joshua Amerson is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder. At the time, police said the shooting involved two rival groups shooting at each other

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left three people dead and two others injured back in July.

Joshua Amerson is facing the following charges: one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon – shooting from a motor vehicle and five counts of armed criminal action.

Police officers responded to the 5500 block of Floy Avenue at about 1:41 p.m. on July 29 for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 22-year-old Malik Taylor, 18-year-old Elijah McKinney and 18-year-old Daijon Nearing shot to death. A 17-year-old boy and 38-year-old man also were injured. They were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

Police told 5 On Your Side that two rival groups were shooting at each other. People who live nearby said they heard “nonstop” gunshots.

“It’s gotten really bad, really bad over here in the last 10 years,” a concerned woman told 5 On Your Side back in July. She grew up in the neighborhood and has lived there for many years.

“I wish they could get a hold of the shootings, the gang rivalry,” she said.