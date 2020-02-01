ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager was charged Tuesday in connection with the July death of a 14-year-old boy in north St. Louis County.

Joshua Haegle, 17, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting of Ien Coleman on July 20, 2019.

Police said Coleman was at the Riverview Park Place apartments with other teenagers when he was shot.

A neighbor told 5 On Your Side the teenagers were inside a first-floor apartment — which she believed was vacant — when the shooting happened.

A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department Thursday said Haegle started playing with a 9mm semi-automatic gun when he accidentally shot Coleman in the face.

The release said there were other people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but Haegle told them not to call the police, and all of them ran from the scene.

Officers were called to the 10000 block of Toelle Lane just before 11 a.m. on July 20 for a welfare check. That's when they discovered Coleman, who had a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

