Teenager in serious condition after shooting on northbound I-170 Friday

ST. LOUIS — A young person was injured in a shooting between two vehicles on I-170 Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Ladue Police Department. The person, a male in his late teens, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The passenger was taken to the hospital after the incident and is still in serious condition, the release said. He is believed to be the only person with injuries.

The shooting was determined to have occurred on NB I-170 between Ladue Road and Delmar Boulevard, after northbound I-170 was closed for several hours while police investigated. The highway reopened around 9 p.m. Friday night.

The two vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a black Nissan Altima, and a newer model sedan.

Ladue Police are still actively investigating this incident, and ask anyone with information to call Ladue Police Department at 314-993-1214 (administrative) or 314-737-4600 (dispatch), or email them at Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov.