Police: 15-year-old boy shot in south St. Louis had gun, didn't cooperate

Police said the boy wouldn't cooperate with officers and that he had a gun

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in south St. Louis, police confirmed.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call for a shooting in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood just south of Cherokee Street.

They arrived and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in his leg. Officers said they had trouble getting information from the teen about what happened.

“The victim was uncooperative with officers and provided multiple statements on what occurred,” police wrote in a summary report.

They also said the boy had a gun.

The teen was taken to a hospital. Police didn’t have an update on his condition but said his vital signs were all stable.

The investigation is still ongoing.