15-year-old boy is the 19th child shot and killed in St. Louis this year

Police believe Ezell Johnson III was shot multiple times while sitting in a car Thursday afternoon. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at 1:11 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Ashland Avenue, which is in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north city.

Officers arrived and found Ezell Johnson III suffering from several gunshot wounds. Emergency responders rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was 15 years old and lived on the same block where the shooting happened, police said.

St. Louis police officers who responded to the scene also investigated a white car that had “heavy ballistic damage,” a preliminary police report states.

The investigation so far indicates Ezell was inside the car when he was shot. Police did not give specific identifying information about who could be responsible.

The police department’s homicide unit responded to the scene and is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

The 15-year-old boy is the 109th child shot in the City of St. Louis so far this year. Ezell is the 19th child who was 17 and younger to die from their injuries.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.