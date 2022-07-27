Teenager fatally shot outside Berkeley apartment complex

Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson said the victim was a male in his late teens, but did not provide his exact age.

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in the area.

Police Chief Art Jackson said officers were called at around 6:20 Wednesday evening on the 6000 block of Madison Avenue, just east of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Jackson said officers found the victim on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Jackson said the victim was a male in his late teens, but did not provide his exact age.

The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html