16-year-old injured after shooting in St. Louis Monday night

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy said he was shot while being robbed Monday night.

First responders were called at 9:35 p.m. to a gas station in the 8800 block of North Broadway, which is in the Baden neighborhood near the city-county line. According to a police report summary, officers found the teen inside the gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy told police he was walking to a bus stop at North Broadway and Riverview when some people inside a black Pontiac Grand Prix pulled up next to him and tried to rob him. The teen said one of the people then started shooting at him. He ran to the gas station for help.

Emergency workers rushed the boy to a hospital in an ambulance. Police did not have an update on his condition in their summary report Tuesday morning but said his vitals were stable at last check.

St. Louis police are continuing to investigate.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html