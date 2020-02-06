15-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in St. Louis

The boy was unconscious and not breathing but officers were able to render CPR and revive him at the scene

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot early Tuesday morning.

At around midnight, a black SUV was blocking traffic in the area of Kingshighway and Barnes Jewish Hospital Plaza and sped towards officers, according to a police report.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was inside the SUV suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The boy was unconscious and not breathing but officers were able to render CPR and revive him at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the boy was seen in the 3800 block of Gravois Avenue, but the exact location of the shooting has yet to be determined.

Police also said stolen property was found in the black SUV.