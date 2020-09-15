x
Teen girl shot in St. Louis Monday evening

According to a police report, the girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived
ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was shot in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Riverview and Spring Garden around 6:10 p.m. where a girl was found with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder.

According to a police report, the girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. Police have not released her exact age.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

