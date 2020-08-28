16-year-old boy shot in Tower Grove South

Police said the boy had a gunshot wound in his foot. He was alert and breathing when officers evaluated him at the scene

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot in south St. Louis early Friday.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 12:08 a.m. to the 3700 block of Tholozan, which is near Gravois and Grand. They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

Police said the boy had a gunshot wound in his foot. He was alert and breathing when officers evaluated him at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting at this time.

By 5 On Your Side’s count, this shooting brings the number of children 17 and younger shot in the city this year to 101. Of those 101 children who were shot, 15 of them died from their injuries.