2 teens shot within 30 minutes in St. Louis County Tuesday

Both teenagers are expected to survive, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers were injured in separate shootings Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis County. The incidents happened about five miles apart within a 30-minute time span, police said, but at this time, they don’t believe the incidents are related.

The first shooting was detected by a ShotSpotter device at 1:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of Cloverdale, St. Louis County police said.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at least once in the lower part of his body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police told 5 On Your Side.

Police said their investigation revealed the teen was inside a parked car with at least one other person when another car pulled up. The people inside that car got out and started shooting into the car the victim was inside. Someone who was inside the car with the victim got out and starting shooting back, police said.

The suspects are not known, and they got away from the scene, police said.

The second shooting happened at 2:05 p.m. about five miles away near Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive.

A 15-year-old boy was shot at least once in the lower half of his body, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said the teen was sitting outside with several others when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at the victim. The victim and those who were with him ran away from the gunshots. Shortly after, the victim realized he had been shot, police said.

Despite the similarities in the two shootings and the closeness in time and proximity, St. Louis County police do not believe the shootings are related at this time.