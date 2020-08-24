Teens accused of shooting off-duty St. Louis officer released with ankle bracelets

Judge Barbara Peebles said the 14- and 16-year-old suspects were sent home last week

ST. LOUIS — A 14- and 16-year-old who have been charged with shooting an off-duty St. Louis police officer have been released to their homes with ankle bracelets.

Judge Barbara Peebles released the teens during a hearing in St. Louis Tuesday. The 14-year-old has been charged with first-degree assault and the 16-year-old has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with arrest.

The first-degree assault charge automatically means the 14-year-old will have a hearing to determine whether he should be charged as an adult. Court spokesman Thom Gross said he was unsure when that hearing will take place.

St. Louis Police Officers Association President Jay Schroeder said the officer in this case was never told that the hearing was happening, and learned the juveniles had been released in a phone call after the hearing from a court administrator.

“It was surprising and disheartening that these two kids who shot this policeman were just released and told not to go back to the neighborhood who obviously have no regard for policemen let alone any human life,” Schroeder said. “It would be safer for the public if they were still in the juvenile facility.”

Gross said Peebles would not comment on the case, and he is researching whether the officer was not told about the hearing.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old officer with 24 years of service, was sitting in his car shortly before midnight Aug. 2 near North 10th Street and Convention Plaza wearing a tactical vest with the word “police” on it. He was sitting in an unmarked car working a security shift for a nearby bank.

The officer saw two juveniles approach him and made eye contact with them, looked away and looked back to see one of the teens running at him, police said. The 14-year-old fired shots into the officer’s car, but the officer did not return fire.