2 teens among 3 people killed in St. Louis shooting Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed, including two teenagers, in a shooting in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:45 p.m., police were called to the area of Floy and West Florissant Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims, 22-year-old Malik Taylor and two teenage boys, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their exact age, only describing them as in their "late teens". Two other victims, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police told 5 On Your Side that two rival groups were shooting at each other. People who live nearby said they heard “nonstop” gunshots.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).