3 teens taken into custody after woman carjacked at gunpoint in St. Louis

A 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken into custody after a pursuit that spanned the city into Collinsville, Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — Three teens have been taken into custody after police said the boys carjacked a woman at gunpoint Tuesday night.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of Delmar Boulevard, which is in the Delmar Loop. A 23-year-old woman told police she parked her Jeep Grand Cherokee in a garage when she was approached by three teens.

One of the suspects grabbed her keys from her while the other two got into her car. When the woman tried to get her keys back from the suspect, police said he grabbed her by her throat and pointed a gun at her head.

The suspect threw the woman to the ground, got into her car and drove away with the other two suspects.

A few hours later, officers spotted the Jeep driving north on Goodfellow Boulevard. They started pursuing the SUV. The pursuit cross the river and ended in Collinsville, Illinois. A 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old were taken into custody. Police said a fourth person who was involved was able to escape.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html