3 teens taken into custody after chase, crash in St. Louis area

The teens were wanted for an attempted burglary of a local gun store

ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a police chase and crash that spanned multiple jurisdictions in the St. Louis area Monday morning.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the teens were wanted for an attempted burglary of a local gun store in the 900 block of Fifth Street that happened at around 7 a.m.

The car the teens drove off in was reported stolen from Brentwood. Police pursued the suspects from St. Charles, and they ended up crashing in St. Louis near Bircher and Kingshighway boulevards in north city before being taken into custody.

No other information about the incident has been released.