2 teens arrested for St. Louis County business burglaries; police recover stolen car, guns

Two teens were charged Tuesday with burglary and stealing from several St. Louis County businesses back in December.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the burglaries occurred on Dec. 6 at the following businesses:

Shell Gas Station, 7498 Delmar Blvd.

Shell Gas Station, 8835 Natural Bridge Road.

Neat Restaurant and Bar, 11208 West Florissant Ave.

Conoco, 3675 Dunn Road.

Family Dollar, 9882 Halls Ferry Road.

Rock Road Car Wash, 7900 St. Charles Rock Road.

A stolen Hyundai Sonata from Calverton Park was used to commit the burglaries, and five stolen firearms - including a Glock taken from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Sept. 16 - were recovered during the two teens' arrests on North Newstead Avenue, police said.

Police said the teens were charged with burglary and stealing from the businesses and were being held in family court as of Thursday.

The investigation was a joint operation between the St. Louis County Police Department's Burglary Unit and St. Louis and Normandy detectives.

Another teen, a 17-year-old, was charged with burglaries that happened on Jan. 5 in the City of St. Louis.

