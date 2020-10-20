Teenage boy carjacked by 2 other teens in St. Louis

One of the teens was described as being between 13 and 15 years old

ST. LOUIS — Two teens carjacked another teen in St. Louis Monday night.

A 17-year-old boy told police he was sitting inside his 2012 Ford Fusion in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court in the LaSalle Park neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. when two other teens approached him.

The two teens "indicated" a gun and told the victim to get out of his car, according to a preliminary police report. The victim complied and the teens drove off in the Fusion.

One of the teens was described as being between 14 and 18 years old in the police report. The other teen was described as being between 13 and 15 years old.