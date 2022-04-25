Teens charged with murder in fatal shooting on Hazelwood Central parking lot

Jeremiah Allen and Tywon Harris were charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting on the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two teens accused of fatally shooting a man on the parking lot of a St. Louis County high school are facing murder charges.

The victim, Dewight Price was shot and killed near Hazelwood Central High School on Sunday. On Monday, Jeremiah Allen and Tywon Harris, both of whom are 18-year-old Florissant residents, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sunday morning shooting.

According to charging documents, Price was a cab driver who picked up the teens to give them a ride. During the course of the ride, Allen and Harris pulled out guns and threatened to shoot him in an attempted robbery.

The charging documents said the teens then shot Price, resulting in his death.

Both Allen and Harris were charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. They are being held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html