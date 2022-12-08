4 teens now facing federal charges in April shooting death of taxi driver

The teen accused of firing the deadly gunshot was 17 at the time of the crime. He has been charged as an adult.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four teenagers are now facing federal charges in the deadly shooting of a taxi driver found in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School in April.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming's office said 19-year-olds Tywon Harris and Coron Dees and 18-year-olds Jeremiah Allen and Trishawn Jones are each charged with robbery and aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.

According to the press release, all four worked together to rob and kill Dewight Price on April 24.

Jones, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was added in a superseding indictment Wednesday and now faces the same charges. Federal prosecutors needed to file charges under the Juvenile Delinquency Act in order to seek to charge him as an adult.

Court documents filed Wednesday allege Harris used a fake name and address to hail a cab. During the ride, investigators say Harris rerouted Price to Hazelwood Central, where Dees and Jones were waiting.

According to the court documents, Dees and Jones demanded cash from Price, who complied. When Price tried to flee the car, Harris opened his door and knocked Price down. The indictment said Jones then shot and killed Price.

Court documents said Allen was involved in the planning and he was also charged with being an accessory after the fact of the crime.