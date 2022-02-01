2 teens injured in downtown St. Louis shooting Tuesday night

Both of the teenagers were conscious and breathing when officers found them.

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in downtown St. Louis Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Olive Street and Tucker Boulevard for a report of a shooting at around 8:45. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A short time later, they found a 17-year-old boy who was grazed in the back by gunfire.

Both of the teenagers were conscious and breathing when officers found them.

Police have not provided any other information about the shooting.