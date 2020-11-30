Two teens, ages 14 and 17, suspected in shooting and police chase

A 17-year-old boy told police he walked up to a black SUV when the three people inside suddenly said they were robbing him and then shot him in his shoulder

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers – one of them barely old enough to have a driver’s license – were involved in a police chase and shooting Sunday in St. Louis, according to the St. Louis police department.

Officers first got a call for a shooting at 5:24 p.m. near the 1000 block of North Ninth Street, which is on the edge of downtown and the Columbus Square neighborhoods.

A 17-year-old boy told police he walked up to a black SUV when three people inside suddenly said they were robbing him and then shot him in his shoulder. Emergency responders took the teen to a hospital. Police did not have an update on his condition Monday morning but said his vital signs were stable.

About five hours later at 10:30 p.m., police found the SUV involved in the shooting near Grand and Page boulevards. Police said the driver refused to pull over, so the officers started a pursuit.

It came to an end after about four miles near Goodfellow Boulevard and Greer Avenue when a 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy got out the SUV while it was still moving. Officers took them into custody. The vehicle came to a stop without hitting anything or injuring anyone.

Police said they found a gun and drugs in the SUV.

The initial report from police indicates there were three suspects in the vehicle. Police have not released any further details about the third possible suspect involved in the initial shooting.