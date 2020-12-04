ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two teens were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened at 4:24 p.m. on the 2600 block of Iowa Avenue in the Fox Park neighborhood.

Two boys, both 15 years old, told police they thought they were meeting the suspects to buy shoes. When they approached the suspects' black SUV, one of the suspects got out of the car, pointed a handgun at them and announced a robbery.

The suspects drove away in the SUV after the teens gave up their money and property. The victims were not injured.

