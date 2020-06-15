2 teens shot in north St. Louis

Two 15-year-old boys were found with gunshot wounds on their legs around 12:35 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two teens were shot in north St. Louis early Monday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Clarence around 12:35 a.m. This is in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood.

Both were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been made available, but both were conscious and breathing, police said.

No other details have been made available.