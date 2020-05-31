12-year-old, 2 teens injured in separate shootings in St. Louis

In total, three teens were shot in the city of St. Louis on Saturday into Sunday morning, and another juvenile was injured by shrapnel

Editor's note: The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department originally reported that a 15-year-old girl had been shot overnight at 17th Street and Delmar Boulevard. Police have since amended their report to say that the victim was a 23-year-old woman.

ST. LOUIS -- A 12-year-old girl is the latest child shot in a violent weekend in the city of St. Louis.

She and two teens were injured in shootings in the city of St. Louis over the past 24 hours, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 4:14 p.m. Saturday, a teenager was shot on the 5800 block of Etzel. The teen was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital, police said. The teen's age and gender wasn't released.

At 8:40 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm and buttocks on the 1500 block of Pine. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said.

At 10:37 p.m. at Louisiana and Potomac, four people were traveling down the 3400 block of Potomac when a suspect began shooting at them. A 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg. The two were taken to a hospital and treated for their injuries. The other two people in the car weren't injured.

On Friday night, a 2-year-old shot himself in the foot after he picked up a gun at a house party on the 4200 block of Athlone Avenue. The boy was conscious and breathing and his vitals were stable at the hospital, police said.

A 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were also shot Friday afternoon in St. Louis County.The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, the St. Louis County Police Department said. The boy was also taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.