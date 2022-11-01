Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station, St. Louis police say

The victim told police she and a family member tracked the stolen car but had to flee after hearing gunshots.

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station.

St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting on the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.

St. Louis police said the incident started when a woman saw five juveniles getting into her Kia Optima on the driveway of her home on Lookaway Drive in Glasgow Village at around 3 p.m. She told police she and a family member tracked the car and found it at the gas station on West Florissant.

While the woman and a few others on the lot tried to block the Kia in, they heard gunshots and fled the scene.

The woman told police she then tracked her car again to a home on Glenboro Drive in St. Louis County. St. Louis County police arrived in the area and found one of the teens suffering from gunshot wounds and another who had not been shot. The other teen that was shot was taken to the hospital by someone else.

The teen that was not injured told police he and the other two teens were sitting in the back seat of the car when the two teens were shot. He told police the other two teens involved ran off before police could get there.

St. Louis police said the children's guardians were notified of the incident, and police are handling the ongoing investigation.