Teens with guns outside St. Louis City Foundry 'Released to parents'

"I just want to know where did these kids get the guns. I'm also baffled to hear they were released to their parents," Gail Watkins said.

Those are the loaded questions Members of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and other community leaders are asking.

It's after St. Louis police said car thieves targeted lots of parking lots at the City Foundry Saturday night.

Police said a passenger leaned over the roof of a car and repeatedly fired off a rifle in the direction of three teen boys and two officers.

What's more, police said a 15-year-old boy had a Glock 29 equipped with an auto sear on him. That made the gun fully automatic. Officers also said they found a stolen Glock 19 on a 16-year-old boy.

"There's nothing out there to kind of deter them from these guns or committing crimes," Watkins said.

Watkins said city officials must be more proactive when it comes to tackling teen violence.

She also said she thinks creating more positive programs for youth will help keep more kids out of trouble.

"We need to let them know they matter. Some of these kids feel like nobody cares," Watkins added.

Police initially "took the boys into custody," but a juvenile judge later ordered them to be "released to their parents."

"It just baffles me to put them back into the hands of their parents," Watkins said with concern.

"Illegal modifications like auto sears, Glock switches and lightning links can convert semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic ones. Meaning users can hold down the trigger, spray bullets and empty a clip in seconds," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

Jones said the dangerous situation is now a reality on the streets of St. Louis.

The mayor shared her concerns during the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.

"We've seen a 500% increase in these devices in the region in the last three years and we are working with the ATF to address the rise," Jones said.

No one was hurt when the gunfire rang out.

Police are still investigating this case.

Officials with City Foundry released a statement that said, "safety is their number one priority."

