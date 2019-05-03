ST. LOUIS — A 1-year-old and a 3-year-old were found safe after they were inside a car stolen in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Tantanea Shirley was just steps away from her car when it was stolen Tuesday afternoon in North St. Louis.

Someone took off in her car with her babies asleep in the back seat.

Police said they were called at around 3:10 for the report of a stolen car near the intersection of East Carter and Harris avenues. Shirley said she was carrying groceries into a home where she was staying when someone stole her car.

About an hour after the initial call, police said the car was found in St. Louis County with the kids safe inside. The suspect has not been found.

"We got to stop this you know, my babies were probably scared," said Shirley.

Tantanea Shirley sure was scared, as any parent would be, after her kids were found by police in her stolen Pontiac G6.

"They don't like strangers at all so whoever got in that car with them I know my kids probably started screaming like what's going on you know?" Shirley added.

While she was waiting on police to bring her kids back to her, her motherly instinct immediately kicked in.

If you have any information about the person responsible you're asked to call St. Louis Police.