Crime

Police looking for car involved in hit and run in The Grove that left woman critically injured

Police said the woman was launched about 20 or 25 feet in the crash. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition
Credit: SLMPD

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for the car that hit and critically injured a woman in The Grove and fled the scene last weekend.

On Friday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos security photos of the car and the people they believe were inside at the time of the Nov. 14 crash.

Police said the crash happened at around 6:50 Saturday night on the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. They said the car was going east on Manchester when it struck the 24-year-old woman.

Police said her body was launched 20 or 25 feet in the crash. She was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. She was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the car fled the scene and hasn't been seen since.

Police said the car is a tan or silver four-door sedan. The car's driver's side headlight is out.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-4877.

