ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two teens tried to rob a south St. Louis fast food restaurant Sunday afternoon.

Police said two teens went into Hardee’s at 2110 Hampton Ave, which is in The Hill neighborhood, around 3:20 p.m.

The teens had masks on and one of the employees told them to remove the masks. Both teens said they had a gun and demanded items and that’s when the employee took out a knife and ordered them to leave.

The teens left in a blue sedan without getting anything from the store.

No injuries were reported. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

