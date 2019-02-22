ST. LOUIS — The man who fired the shot that killed a St. Louis County health department worker at a Metro station is expected in court for sentencing Friday. But Devin Earl Smith only faces a charge for unlawful possession of a gun, not murder.

According to court documents, Smith fired the shot that killed Craig Lefebvre in August of last year out of self-defense.

Court documents said two other men, 19-year-old Antreion Betts and 20-year-old Armani D. McKinley, robbed Smith near the Grand Avenue Metro station while Smith was on his way to work.

Charging documents said during the robbery McKinley “pointed a firearm at him and racked it multiple times.” Investigators said that Smith told them he “fired his weapon in response to the robbery.” Smith grazed one of the robbery suspects in the arm and fatally shot Lefebvre.

The documents also said surveillance video from the Metro stop backs up Smith’s account of what happened. That video has not been released publicly.

Smith is facing gun charges because he was previously convicted of a felony, which made it illegal for him to have a gun. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December.

Betts and McKinley are expected to face a grand jury on second-degree murder and robbery charges because Lefebvre was killed while they were trying to rob Smith.

