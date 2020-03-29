ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood Sunday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 4:58 a.m. on the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
More local stories:
RELATED: Counties without coronavirus are mostly rural, poor
RELATED: 'Held off as long as I could': Cardinals great Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19
RELATED: Two City of St. Louis employees test positive for COVID-19
RELATED: St. Louis makers creating face shields for medical staff on the frontline of COVID-19
RELATED: St. Louis cab drivers keeping vehicles clean as coronavirus concerns grow