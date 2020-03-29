ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood Sunday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 4:58 a.m. on the 4900 block of Thekla Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

