ST. LOUIS — These are the 20 children who have been shot and killed in the St. Louis area in 2019.

Kayden Johnson

Two-year-old Kayden Johnson was found shot to death in a north St. Louis home with his mother, Trina’ty Riley. Neighbors said the mother tried to protect herself and her son by hiding in a closet for safety.

Kristina Curry

Sixteen-year-old Kristina Curry was found shot to death outside of a south St. Louis high school. Her mom told 5 On Your Side her spirit was always high, she loved family and loved to garden. She was found with several gunshot wounds in the rear parking lot of Roosevelt High School, which is where she attended school.

Jashon Johnson

Sixteen-year-old Jashon Johnson was found shot to death in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood. Police found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kennedi Powell

She was just 3 years old. Powell was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while playing with other children outside. The shooting happened in south St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood in the 4600 of Michigan Avenue.

Charnija Keys

Keys was shot to death in the head in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood. She was 11 years old.

Myiesha Cannon

Sixteen-year-old Myiesha Cannon was shot to death in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Her mom said she was next door before her death. Her mom said she hadn't realized her daughter left their home to visit her boyfriend. Cannon was a student at Sumner High School. She would have been in 10th grade in the fall. Her mother said she had a love for animals and wanted to work with pets when she grew up.

Derrel Williams

Fifteen-year-old Derrel Williams was shot in the head in north St. Louis. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Cupples Place.

Davaun Winters

Winters, 17, was found shot to death in south St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood. He was found in a parking lot of a gas station.

Eddie Hill IV

Ten-year-old Hill was sitting on a porch with his father when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred in St. Louis’ Lewis Place neighborhood.

"His mother is broken, his father is broken and then for it to be a child to get killed this way it hit more than just our family it done hit, shook the city, it done shook St. Louis," Eddie's aunt told 5 On Your Side.

Jason Eberhardt

Eberhardt, 16, was shot to death in a parking lot in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood. Another teen was also injured in the shooting.

Xavier Usanga

He was 7 years old. Usanga’s young sisters were also there when he was shot and killed. The sisters said their brother was excited to start school. Trinity and Angel were supposed to go to school, but they said they didn’t have their brother to walk with them. Xavier liked to play games and watch YouTube.

“He was just always happy. No matter what,” Angel said.

He wanted to be a YouTuber or a vet because he found a baby hawk with a broken wing near his house last year, and he picked it up and was holding it. He took it into the house and fed it some food. He fixed the broken wing, put the baby hawk outside and it flew off.

Jurnee Thompson

She was 8 years old. Thompson went to a football jamboree and then to get food after. She was shot and killed while in the parking lot of Harold’s Chop Suey on Union Boulevard.

Sentonio Cox

St. Louis police officers responded to a call for a missing person in the 7300 block of Vermont, which is on the edge of the Carondelet and Patch neighborhoods in south city. When police arrived, 15-year-old Cox was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Malik Moore

Moore, 17, was found shot to death in Riverview. Police said two armed men shot him and ran off. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Chambers Road.

Jaylon McKenzie

McKenzie was a rising star in the Metro East. He was 14 years old and already a nationally recognized football player with scholarship offers on the table. He was shot and killed in Venice, Illinois leaving a post-prom party.

Curtis Marshall

He was found shot to death inside a home in Dellwood. The home was in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive. The 15-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds.

Michael Henderson

Henderson, 15, was found shot in the 800 block of S. 15th Street and Baker in East St. Louis, Illinois at a convenience store. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. An employee at the convenience store said the boy came into the store to buy some food – he left and walked about a block away and then was shot. He ran back to the store where he collapsed.

Rj Dorsey

He had just turned 16 years old. Dorsey was shot in south St. Louis County in the 800 block of Vegas Drive. His aunt told 5 On Your Side he had come home after dropping his cousin off that night. She said he gave his sister a hug and said he would be back but was shot at least five times as he walked out the door.

Dorsey was a standout basketball player at Bayless High School and an active church member.

Omarion D. Coleman

Coleman, 15, was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Madison, Illinois. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 4th Street. Torion and Corion Mosley, both 21, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

Ien Coleman

Coleman, 14, was found shot to death at a north St. Louis County apartment complex. Police said Coleman was at the Riverview Park Place apartments with other teenagers when he was shot.

