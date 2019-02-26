ST. LOUIS — A single mother of four is working to find a replacement after the van her family uses to get around was stolen in broad daylight.

"My initial reaction was complete shock, like why would anyone do that. It's just terrible," said Ewan Dallape, the victim's son.

In the back seat of his mom's van, Ewan goes places he wouldn't be able to otherwise.

That's because Ewan has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

"It's a progressive muscle disease that slowly takes away my ability to do certain things," Ewan said.

Like a lot of young men, Ewan Dallape has a thing for cars, and where they can take him.

"I like going to the store and like on a drive somewhere like somewhere nice like up the river road and stuff like that."

But on Thursday, his mom says thieves took off with the van Ewan uses to get around.

"Not only do I not have a van to haul Ewan around in, but I also don't have a vehicle, so it's been very difficult," said Suzanne Bettonville.

It happened near Tower Grove Park on Magnolia Avenue around 1 p.m.

"If we were to have an emergency there would be no way to get him anywhere if he wanted to go to a restaurant, go to a store with me there's absolutely no way to get him anywhere," said Bettonville.

As time passes, Ewan's condition only gets worse.

"Eventually either his heart of his lungs will be compromised to the point where he can't go on anymore," said Bettonville.

Which is why every second they spend on the wide open road counts.

"To be able to get a vehicle back so that I can go places, it would really be nice," Ewan said.

Suzanne and Ewan just want their van back. But just in case that doesn't happen, family and friends have started a fundraiser to help replace the one that was stolen.

She said a new wheelchair accessible van can cost around $45,000.