MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is wanted for using what looked like a large kitchen knife to hold up a gas station in the Mehlville area of south St. Louis County.

The man’s face is mostly covered up in the video, but St. Louis County Police are hoping someone recognizes the man.

The surveillance video showed the man walk into the Circle K at 4089 Telegraph Road holding a red bandana over his face. He walked over to the register and immediately climbed onto the counter. He knelt on the counter with the knife in his hand while demanding money from the register.

The thief grabbed as much money as he could and ran away.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact Detective Shoemaker at 314-615-4267 or call St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

