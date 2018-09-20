STEELEVILLE, Ill. — A man who can barely get around after surviving three strokes had his car stolen from his garage earlier this month with his walker inside.

The worst part? Someone is now holding that car for ransom.

Walter Stewart, 71, uses a walker to get around his Steeleville, Illinois, home. Walter has survived three strokes and three heart attacks in the last decade.

He takes 11 pills daily for his diabetes and high blood pressure, but the latest bitter pill for him and his wife to swallow occurred Sunday, Sept. 9, when someone stole the family's only vehicle, a green 1999 Chevy Cavalier, similar to the one pictured above.

The thieves stole the car from an unlocked garage. The Stewarts filed a police report.

But then came a surprise. The thieves called the following day asking for a $1,300 ransom for the car's return.

The theft nearly broke Walter's heart. He's on social security disability and between those benefits and his wife's job, it's not enough to help pay for another car.

Police also contacted the person holding the car for ransom. The thief told authorities the car is in the St. Louis city area somewhere.

The car has Illinois license plate number CJ1-959.

© 2018 KSDK