ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police in St. Charles are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole auction items from the Harvester Lion’s Club on Central School Road.

The suspects got away with auction items, including electronics, home accents and yard equipment valued at more than $1,200.

Video surveillance shows the suspects last traveling in a dark-colored SUV with a broken rear passenger side window.

Anyone with information should contact detective Jim Meyer at 636-949-3000, ext. 2551 or anonymous tips may be reported to 636-949-3002.

