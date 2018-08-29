ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A south county woman and her husband said they witnessed two men steal their car in the middle of the night.

At about 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, Jessica Kasch was getting ready to walk her dog in the 7400 block of Hardscrapple Drive in Marlborough, just off the Watson Road-Laclede Station intersection.

She told police she saw two unknown men walking in the apartment complex parking lot and then noticed them trying to get into her car. She went back into her apartment to get her husband, Tyler. When they came back out, they said they saw the men driving off, followed by a gray-colored SUV.

The couple told 5 On Your Side they were coming back from doing laundry and think they dropped the keys right by the car.

When police searched the area, they found seven more victims who had their vehicles rummaged through.

The St. Louis County Police Auto Theft Task Force is now investigating the incident.

The couple’s car is still missing.

It’s described as a 2016 white Chevy Malibu with Illinois plates AK72362.

About four years ago, Jessica was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer. By the time doctors found it, the cancer was Stage 4.

With treatment, Jessica beat the disease. But her battle isn’t over. She still has to go to a doctor every two weeks for treatments to keep her brain from swelling. Without a car, that’s become a lot more difficult.

Jessica’s doctor visits can sometimes last 15 hours. That means she can’t work on those days. So, Tyler took up a second job to help pay the bills.

“Driving for Uber,” he said. “Our car being taken hinders me from working.”

Things aren’t looking good for the couple. But good things are coming their way.

A friend of Tyler’s set up a surprise GoFundMe account with the goal of raising $10,000 to help the Kasch’s pay for insurance costs, everyday expenses and maybe even a new car.

