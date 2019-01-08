FENTON, Mo. — Boy Scout Troop 708 in Fenton had its trailer stolen, along with all the camping gear inside.

They expect the theft to cost them $10,000. It could take years for them to afford to buy back everything they had, and camping trips planned for the fall may get canceled.

"Why would you take something from a kid," asked Sean McDuffie, the Troop 708 Assistant Scoutmaster.

The trailer was parked at a home of a former boy scout, who allowed the troop to store it there for free. It isn't easy to find, off a winding side road not very well-traveled.

"We don't know who they are but they've affected us a lot," said Justin Stange, the senior patrol leader for the Troop 708.

He said he's figuring out what he'll say to the other teenagers part of the troop when they meet on Thursday.

McDuffie said he is figuring out what camping trips they have to cancel.

"This is money we don't have set aside to replace it with. So we have to do a lot of fundraisers. Anyway to gather the money to replace it with," he said.

It took years to raise money for the trailer they had. It could take years to raise the money to get everything back.

"If you can't return the trailer, return the gear. We need it. Bottom line we need it," said McDuffie, a message to whoever stole their stuff.

St. Louis County Police is investigating the theft. The white trailer has this Missouri license plate: 35C1NM.

