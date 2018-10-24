VINITA PARK, Mo. — A domestic fight turned violent and led to the fatal shootings of a man and woman in Vinita Park Sunday, the Major Case Squad confirmed.

Vernon Stewart Jr. shot and killed Tashonda Nesbitt, investigators said. Then, a third person who was there shot and killed Stewart, the Major Case Squad reported.

That third person is a man who has not been identified. He is cooperating with investigators.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Penfield Avenue in the north St. Louis County neighborhood of Vinita Park for the report of a shooting.

Stewart, 45, and Nesbitt, 35, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Case Squad is handling the investigation and asking anyone with information to contact them at (314) 574-4041.

