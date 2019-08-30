St. Louis City prosecutors charged a third woman for the attack on a school bus driver that was captured in a Facebook video.

Kierra Wilson, 30, is accused of grabbing the driver by her hair to pull her off the bus. Police say Wilson also punched the driver.

The incident happened on April 11 at the intersection of 9th Street and O'Fallon Street. During the attack, police say five children sat unsupervised on the KIPP Academy bus.

The probable cause statement says that the attack happened after the bus driver transferred a student off the bus for getting into fights. It alleges that the transferred student's mom was one of the attackers.

The cases against the other two suspects, Ty'Andra Williams and Tiffany Pruitt, are ongoing.

