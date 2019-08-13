ST. LOUIS — The 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed Monday night has been identified.

Police identified him as Xavior Usanga.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 3500 Block of N. 14th Street.

An 18-year-old man was also injured during the shooting. He was transported to a hospital. A 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were also there at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene

The scene brought St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden to tears during a news conference, a few hours after the shooting.

"This little kid was supposed to start school this week, and it’s not right," said Hayden.

Tuesday morning, 5 On Your Side reached out to police to see if there would be any press conferences on recent violence and they said they do not have any planned.

5 On Your Side’s Chris Davis spoke with Alderman Brandon Bosley Monday night.

Bosley said he knew the boy. He shared a photo of him on Facebook and said, 'RIP to this little soul Xavior. Please y'all help find his killer! He was murdered today. You need to look in his eyes... See his innocence.'

Below is 5 On Your Side's Chris Davis' full interview with Bosley:

He said Xavior loved to read and to ask questions.

"He could have been anything. He could have been mayor. He could have been our next damn president. He had an amazing spirit," said Bosley.

Police have not said if any of those involved were related.

Bosley said the last time he saw the 7-year-old alive, the child was with his sisters, using a coloring book.

"Right in front of his sisters who are never going to forget about that. They’ve got blood on their hands, on their face," said Bosley.

He also said he's tired of talk.

"People have to know that you can’t shoot in this city and get away with it, just because you have a fast car - to hell with that. We need to be trying everything. Technology exists, we need to spend the little money we do have to secure the people we do have still around here," said Bosley.

Bosley told 5 On Your Side he wants everything on the table, even another consideration of bringing in the National Guard to patrol parts of north city.

"Every single one of us, I don’t care if you’re black or white, I don’t care if you live in a place where things like this never happen. We all have a role to play," said Bosley.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477.

