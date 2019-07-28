WELLSTON, Mo. — Several shots fired in broad daylight sent children running at a Wellston park Thursday night.

It happened right next to Trojan Park in Wellston, as children played.

North County Police Cooperative Major Ron Martin said he's shocked that three men went on this shooting spree.

"This is evil, who does?" Martin said.

In the park's surveillance video, you can see people running, taking cover, as shots were fired. Even a little girl is carrying a baby to protect her.

It all started when this white pick up truck drives by.

Three men were hanging out at the park when they noticed the car. Martin said the men seemed to be at a gathering since there were a lot of balloons and people interacting.

From there, they saw the truck and in the video, you can see all three men shooting at it.

But this case gets even more puzzling.

"This truck is stolen reported stolen. The truck has blood all over the passenger compartment so someone was hit," Martin added.

Until the pieces come together, Martin wants to make sure this doesn't happen again, for parkgoers, just like little Naomi.

Naomi's mom, Jhayla Boone is shaken up, that children were nearby.

"It's ridiculous that we can't even go outside with our kids, we can't even o to the park," Boone said.

That's why Martin wants to solve this case quickly and is asking for the community's help. Martin says,

"I know somebody out there knows who these 3 individuals are and I want to hold them accountable," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

