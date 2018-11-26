HILLSBORO, Mo. — For the second time in two weeks, a disturbing message was found on a bathroom wall inside Hillsboro Junior High School.

A graffiti message that read “shoot up the school, beware on 11/26” was found in the girls’ restroom Monday morning. Police were notified immediately.

The school went into a modified lockdown while officers searched lockers, bags and students.

Police said they thoroughly searched the building and did not find any evidence of a weapon. Officers gave the all clear and the school returned to its normal schedule.

The student responsible has been identified, Hillsboro school district officials confirmed. No further details about the student or situation have been released.

A similar message reading ‘shoot the school up’ was found inside a girls’ restroom at the same school on Nov. 13.

Hillsboro school officials encouraged parents and caretakers to talk with their kids about the seriousness of the threat and the impact it leaves on the school community.

“Students who make these types of threats will receive consequences up to and including expulsion from the Hillsboro R-III School District,” the school wrote on Facebook.

If parents have any questions, they’re asked to call their child’s school or the district office at (636) 789-0060.

