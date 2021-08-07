1 man killed, 2 hurt in shooting at O'Fallon Park

Police say one victim in his 20s was killed. The other two victims were injured.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and two others hurt in a shooting at O'Fallon Park Thursday afternoon, police said.

One victim in his 20s was dead at the scene. Another victim was conscious but barely breathing.

A third victim was conscious and breathing and may have been a bystander to a dispute between parties.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m.

EMS was responding.

Police said it was a very active scene.

"We have a lot of officers and detectives canvassing the area trying to get as much information as possible on what exactly led to this, not sure at this point," St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said at the scene.

Hayden said he recently attended a community meeting in this neighborhood, who expressed concerns about "quality of life."

No other details were immediately available including suspects or motive.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html