ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow Neighborhood left three people injured Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place at around 3:40 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Later in the day, police said two more victims of the shooting were being treated at the hospital.

Police said one of the people being treated at the hospital was unconscious and not breathing with a gunshot wound to the chest. The other was shot in the shoulder.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

