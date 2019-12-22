ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people in the Jeff- Vander-Lou neighborhood just before midnight Saturday.

A third person was also shot, and is being treated at local hospital and is listed as critical but stable.

So far, police have not said what led up the shooting, or if they have any suspects in custody.

In a separate incident, police say another person was shot and killed in north St. Louis. The shooting happened on St. Louis Avenue, around 3 a.m.



Police say the victim, a male, was shot in the stomach and later died at the hospital.

The Jeff-Vander-Lou (JVL) neighborhood is situated between North Vandeventer Avenue on the northwest, Natural Bridge Avenue on the northeast, North Jefferson Avenue on the East, Delmar Boulevard on the south, and North Compton Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive on the Southwest.

More Local News

RELATED: 'They couldn't wait for Christmas' | Community remembers 2 kids killed in south St. Louis fire

RELATED: Driver pulled from truck submerged in St. Charles lake

RELATED: 62-year-old man stabbed to death during domestic dispute in Dardenne Prairie

Related Video