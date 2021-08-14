3 teens injured in shooting near St. Louis park

They tried to drive away from the area, but the car stopped working, so they ran away, police said. A victim's mom then drove them to a hospital

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city police were called to a hospital when three teenagers showed up late Friday night with gunshot injuries.

The victims said they were in the north city neighborhood of O'Fallon when they heard gunfire. They tried to get away in a car, but the vehicle stopped working at O’Fallon Park. That’s where they all ran away from the area, according to a report from police.

One of the victims contacted his mother, who then took all of them to the hospital. The victims are between the ages of 17 and 18 years old.

The 18-year-old suffered a graze wound to his leg. One of the 17-year-olds had gunshot and graze wounds on his arms and leg. The other 17-year-old was shot in his shoulder and buttocks. Police did not have an update on their conditions Saturday morning but said their vital signs were stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

